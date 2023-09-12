Deals
3 masked people attempted to steal ATM in Priceville, police say

Generic police lights
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three masked suspects attempted to steal an ATM in Priceville early Monday morning.

Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes says the suspects tried to steal an ATM at Traditions Bank around 3 a.m.

A concerned citizen notified the police and a Priceville officer was able to interrupt the attempted theft.

The three suspects fled on foot following officers’ arrival at the scene. Officers then quickly deployed drones to look for them, but could not find them.

Police say they believe the suspects had another car parked nearby and drove off. They allegedly were using a stolen truck to try to pull the ATM out of the ground, causing cosmetic damage to the structure.

Police Chief Holmes says the three probably would have been charged with vandalism and receiving stolen property.

Police have yet to identify the suspects due to the masks.

