Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

2 people arrested following drug bust including nearly 300 Fentanyl tablets in Tuscumbia

Recovered in the arrest were approximately 275 Fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine,...
Recovered in the arrest were approximately 275 Fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, 2 guns, and prescription pills in bottles not labeled.(Tuscumbia Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday following a drug bust in Tuscumbia.

According to the Tuscumbia PD, information was received regarding possible drug distribution from a vehicle in a parking lot near a hotel, and further, two people found were involved in the alleged operation.

Police say upon arrest they seized approximately 275 Fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, two guns, and a mixture of prescription pills in bottles not labeled for the proper medication.

Police have charged Brian Jacob Bynon, 26, and D’Laney Jane Hayward,19, both of Russellville.

Both of them were charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana - Second Degree
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The bond for them both has been set at $178,500.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston

Latest News

Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to federal murder, robbery charges after Florida man shot dead near Cheaha State Park
Gov. Kay Ivey speaking to MLK Elementary
Gov. Ivey visits ‘turnaround school’ MLK Elementary encouraging students to read
Medical Cannabis applicants raise new issue with Cannabis Commission Evaluations for licenses
Robert Lanning
Florida man charged with murder after stealing vehicle of missing person from Marshall Co. pursuit