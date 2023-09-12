2 people arrested following drug bust including nearly 300 Fentanyl tablets in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday following a drug bust in Tuscumbia.

According to the Tuscumbia PD, information was received regarding possible drug distribution from a vehicle in a parking lot near a hotel, and further, two people found were involved in the alleged operation.

Police say upon arrest they seized approximately 275 Fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, two guns, and a mixture of prescription pills in bottles not labeled for the proper medication.

Police have charged Brian Jacob Bynon, 26, and D’Laney Jane Hayward,19, both of Russellville.

Both of them were charged with the following:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana - Second Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The bond for them both has been set at $178,500.

