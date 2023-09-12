2 injured in Huntsville apartment fire on Rime Village Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to an apartment fire on Rime Village Dr. on Tuesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI says one female resident was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a Huntsville Fire & Rescue firefighter was taken to Crestwood with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

