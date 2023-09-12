1 critically injured, two others being evaluated following wreck on Old Madison Pike

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a wreck in the area of Old Madison Pike and Miller Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI says one of the patients is in critical condition and is being transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The other two people involved in the wreck are being evaluated.

HEMSI has three ambulances and a supervisor on the scene. Madison Fire and Rescue as well as Madison Police are on the scene.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

