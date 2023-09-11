The warmest day of the week before a Tuesday cold front

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have fair skies overhead and comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s to kick off our day.

Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and may have some minor impacts on your morning drive to work and school, fog should mix out by roughly 9AM. Today will be mostly sunny with seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, winds will be very light from the northwest. Although moisture is limited today with the northwest flow, a few isolated rain showers and storms may develop into the afternoon and early evening.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with the calm conditions allowing areas of patchy fog to develop again. A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and with bring scattered rain showers and storms. The overall threat for stronger storms is rather low, but a few storms on Tuesday can produce some gusty winds, lightning and small hail.

Behind Tuesday’s cold front will be our first real taste of “Fall” for the Wednesday through Friday period. Each day will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s with isolated shower chances.

