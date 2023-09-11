Deals
Shooting near Beard St., Poplar Ave. leaves 1 injured

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting in Huntsville left one person injured on Monday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Beard Street and Poplar Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by HPD.

