Shooting near Beard St., Poplar Ave. leaves 1 injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting in Huntsville left one person injured on Monday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Beard Street and Poplar Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by HPD.

