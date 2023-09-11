Shoals workout establishment creates tribute to those lost in 9/11

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Workout Anytime Fitness in Florence and Muscle Shoals asked people to climb 110 floors on their stair masters, in remembrance of the first responders.

People from all over the area have participated already. Brenda Harrison said she knows what it is like to lose a child and decided to participate in the challenge with the list of all the names of people lost in her pocket, as well as the hefty firefighter suit. She said there is no better way to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives.

“You know this day will be a part of history that you’ll never ever forget,” Harrison said. “All those people that lost their lives that day, they sacrificed. They gave it their all to save. And you know we’re thankful for that.”

Lindsey Heatherly also participated in the event. She said her way of honoring those who lost their lives is participating in this event and thinking of them in every step she takes.

“You know, I actually put the suit on and did the stair master challenge this morning,” Heatherly said. “It gives you a whole different perspective and a whole new respect for those people and the uniforms that they wear. It puts 70 pounds on you and you have to climb 110 stairs and they did that in complete chaos.”

