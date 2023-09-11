Shoals Democrats to host fundraiser with former Sen. Doug Jones in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals Democrats will host an evening with former Senator Doug Jones for a fundraising dinner and silent auction on Sept. 26.

The event will take place at the venue, Pickett on Court, in downtown Florence beginning at 6 p.m.

The Shoals Democrats organization says they hope the event promises to be an opportunity for like-minded Democrats and community members to come together and discuss the future of the Democratic Party while addressing the unique political challenges facing Alabama.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Senator Doug Jones to the Shoals,” said Chris Anderson, Chair of Lauderdale County Democratic Executive Committee. “We see the potential for progress and change in our community and are happy to have Doug Jones as an invested partner in building a better Shoals.”

Tickets for this event are available by clicking here or by contacting shoalsdemocrats@gmail.com.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.