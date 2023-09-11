Redstone Community Champions: L.C. Smith

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - L.C. Smith founded Real Fathers Making a Difference, also known as RFathersMAD, because he knows what it feels like to grow up without a father.

The non-profit’s mission is to walk alongside young men who have absent fathers or limited access to positive male influence. They mentor, tutor, encourage, and teach vital life skills.

“Young men really struggle with the fact that their fathers are not involved,” said L.C, executive director of Real Fathers Making a Difference. “You don’t know what it feels like to be abandoned. Most people I knew didn’t have fathers that were involved and the father plays just as much of an important role as the mother does in a child’s life.”

L.C.’s story is part of the Community Champions series provided by Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can see more Community Champions here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.