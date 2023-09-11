Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Redstone Community Champions: L.C. Smith

L.C. Smith shares how he founded a non-profit aimed at helping fatherless young men
LC mentors young men whose fathers are absent from their lives
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - L.C. Smith founded Real Fathers Making a Difference, also known as RFathersMAD, because he knows what it feels like to grow up without a father.

The non-profit’s mission is to walk alongside young men who have absent fathers or limited access to positive male influence. They mentor, tutor, encourage, and teach vital life skills.

“Young men really struggle with the fact that their fathers are not involved,” said L.C, executive director of Real Fathers Making a Difference. “You don’t know what it feels like to be abandoned. Most people I knew didn’t have fathers that were involved and the father plays just as much of an important role as the mother does in a child’s life.”

L.C.’s story is part of the Community Champions series provided by Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can see more Community Champions here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro