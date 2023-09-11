Deals
One dead, two injured in two vehicle wreck in Gurley

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two people have been injured in a two vehicle wreck in Gurley on Monday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the accident happened at the intersection of Hwy. 72 E and Rockcut Rd. between a semi-truck and a car.

Webster says one person was killed in the wreck, one person is critically injured and one other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

