Movement Monday: alleviate neck and shoulder pain with these stretches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tension in the neck and shoulder can be debilitating. Whether you’re sitting at a desk, looking at a computer all day or looking for some new stretches to incorporate into your pre-workout routine, Paul Powell with Stretch Zone has some tips for you!

To pay tribute to first responders in honor of 9/11, Stretch Zone Hampton Cove is offering 2 free stretches to any local first responded that visits in the month of September. If you’re a first responder, DM Stretch Zone here and include your name and contact information. From there, they will reach out to schedule your stretches.

If you know a first responder, tag them in the comments on this Facebook post to make sure they get the attention they deserve.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.