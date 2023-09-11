Huntsville first responders honor 9/11 anniversary in annual ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders paused to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost 22 years ago on September 11, 2001.

The City of Huntsville will hold its annual ceremony to remember the lives lost in 9/11.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Police, and HEMSI all joined in the ceremony.

U.S. flags at Huntsville Fire and Rescue Stations will be lowered to half-staff to mark the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

19 members of Al Quaeda hijacked four planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers, Pentagon and the last one crashed into a field outside of D-C.

At the time, Huntsville leaders were worried that the rocket city could be a target. Even in 2001, the city of Huntsville had a strong military presence. Loretta Spencer, the mayor of Huntsville in 2001, said she was worried Redstone Arsenal would be the next target.

She remembers it as a terrifying day, where ultimately the city was safe, still city leaders honor the thousands of lives lost. on 9/11.

At 7 a.m. the City of Huntsville joined the rest of the nation to remember this pivotal, historic moment.

All trucks will pull out on the ramps and some personnel will report to the flagpole in full turn-out gear to pay their respects.

The main event is at Fire Station #1 on Clinton Avenue. At 7:46 a.m. all trucks will activate lights, sirens, and air horns because that’s the exact minute that the first plane hit the World Trade Center in 2001.

Officials then lowered the flag to half-staff for the day.

