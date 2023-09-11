Deals
Huntsville City Council members discuss priorities for new city budget

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The City of Huntsville’s budget for next year will be introduced on Thursday, but council members are already laying out their priorities.

Three out of five members told WAFF 48 News that they all agree on one subject.

“We have streets throughout the city that need to be repaired and renovated,” said City Councilman Bill Kling.

“As our town grows, we can’t pave our way out of congestion but we can certainly have smooth roads that are in existence,” said City Councilman David Little.

“My priority would be to get those big connectors paved. We tend to focus a lot on residential areas and that’s great but you may have 20 cars that use a road in a residential area and you’ll have 1,000 cars that are using connector roads,” said City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson.

Last year, City Council invested $19.5 million in road repairs. This year Councilman Bill Kling is hoping for at least $20 million.

He’s also pushing for funding for street sweepers, which would be put in every district and keep the roads clean.

“It’s a meat and potatoes approach,” Kling said. “We have a great city and we have a lot of wonderful programs in it but I think it comes down to taking care of our central areas of the city.”

Councilwoman Robinson said she’s also looking to put more money into city trash pickup and maintaining drains and ditches.

“My priorities are based on the concerns of my constituents and I judge that based on the number of emails I get on different subjects,” Robinson said. “The subjects generally tend to gather around 3 things: roads, ditches and garbage.”

As for Councilman Little, he wants to put more money into the police and fire departments, as well as the emergency management agency.

“Public safety is my top priority,” Little said. “I want to make sure that our police and fire are fully funded and have the resources they need to keep us safe.”

The budget will be introduced this Thursday evening at the city council meeting. Council members say they have to have it passed by October 1.

