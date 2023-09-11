Gov. Ivey sets special election dates for House District 10 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation for special election dates for Alabama’s House District 10 seat on Monday.

The seat was formerly held by Madison-area Rep. David Cole, who resigned on Aug. 30. Cole signed a plea agreement stating he knowingly voted at a polling location where he was unauthorized to vote. House District 10 represents a portion of Madison County.

Gov. Ivey has set the special primary election for Dec. 12, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, is set for January 9, 2024; and the special general election is set for March 26, 2024.

“The people in House District 10 deserve to be fully represented in the legislative process, and by calling this special election, we will ensure that to be the case. Those in public office must be held accountable and to the highest standard,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election to ensure you have a strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying major political party candidates will be Oct. 10 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Dec. 12 at 5:00 p.m.

