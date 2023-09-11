Deals
Few Showers Possible Into the Evening Hours | Better Chances For Rain Arrives Tomorrow

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today has been mostly sunny with seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Although moisture is limited today, with the northwest flow, a few isolated showers and storms may develop into the afternoon and continue through the early evening. Most locations though will be staying completely dry.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with the calm conditions allowing areas of patchy fog to develop again. A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and bring better chances for scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The overall threat for stronger storms is rather low, but a few storms on Tuesday can produce some gusty winds, lightning and small hail. The good news is we look to dry out rather quickly by the late evening.

Behind Tuesday’s cold front will be our first real taste of “fall” for the Wednesday through Friday period. Each day will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s and morning lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s with isolated storm chances.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

