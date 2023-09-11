Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Death investigation underway after Sheffield police discover male body after car explosion

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is currently underway in Sheffield after police discover a dead body in a car.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry says officers received a call from a witness about vehicle on fire around 4 pm Sunday in an alleyway on South Columbia Avenue.

Terry says when officers arrived on the scene, the car exploded.

Nobody was hurt, but upon further investigation, officers found a male body in the back of the vehicle.

His identity has not been released, but right now, the police chief is calling this a death investigation.

This web story will be updated as we learn the latest information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro

Latest News

The University of North Alabama rolled up 620 yards on offense and held Shorter's offense...
UNA students react to university’s plan to spend 24M on new residence hall
Hartselle Police Department
2 juveniles arrested following Hartselle gas station burglary
Superhero day limestone county
Superhero day kicked off in Athens to raise money for childhood cancer
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Most sunny today with a chance of isolated storms