Death investigation underway after Sheffield police discover male body after car explosion

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is currently underway in Sheffield after police discover a dead body in a car.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry says officers received a call from a witness about vehicle on fire around 4 pm Sunday in an alleyway on South Columbia Avenue.

Terry says when officers arrived on the scene, the car exploded.

Nobody was hurt, but upon further investigation, officers found a male body in the back of the vehicle.

His identity has not been released, but right now, the police chief is calling this a death investigation.

This web story will be updated as we learn the latest information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.