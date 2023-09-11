Deals
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Beltline Rd. in Decatur,

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

According to Decatur Police officials, the accident happened at the intersection of Beltline Rd. and Danville Rd.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. At this time the condition of the bicyclist and the driver of the vehicle are unknown. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

