An elevated bodega

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Initially, it started off as a record store. Since its opening, All the Best has become a popular destination for music lovers to grab a new record and sip on some coffee. Owners Kristy Bevis and Ben Tanner were fond of the spot and decided to revamp it into a modern corner store.

All the Best is located at 128 E Tennessee St. on the corner of Tennessee Street and Seminary Street in downtown Florence, AL.

All the Best sits on the corner of East Tennessee Street (@allthebestflorence on Instagram)

The goal was to fill a few different needs in the downtown Florence area. The University of North Alabama campus is conveniently located just a few blocks away from a store that offers everything a college student might need. From quick and simple coffee to snacks and notebooks, they have it all. Additionally, they also have a small collection of records available in-store.

Coffee mugs on table in All the Best (@allthebestflorence on Instagram)

Bar seating at All the Best (@allthebestflorence on Instagram)

“We try to have a good mix of used and new records... and have a variety of price points,” said Ben.

For those on a budget or just starting their vinyl collection, there are plenty of affordable options available. Seasoned collectors can also enjoy rare records and shop-specific vinyls.

All the Best removes the filler by knowing what their community wants.

Record plays in All the Best (@allthebestflorence on Instagram)

The store offers a well-curated collection of records and also serves fresh baked goods and refreshments for customers to enjoy while shopping.

If a customer is looking for something specific but can’t find it in-store, they can scan the QR code in the store to make record requests.

“The community has been super receptive, so in addition to just having retail, we do a lot of community events... and host various pop-ups from other small business owners,” said Kristy. “We’ve really just turned it into a gathering spot for people who share the same passion for their craft as we do.”

All the Best does not just serve coffee. They also have block events and sell records. (@allthebestflorence on Instagram)

To get info on All the Best’s next community event, be sure to check out their Instagram.

