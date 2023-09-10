Teen killed in Marshall County wreck

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County coroner confirms a 19 year old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday afternoon, north of Albertville.

According to the coroner’s office, a car was found off the road, near the bridge on Hustleville Road just after 3:30 p.m. 19 year old Connor Parker of Albertville was pronounced dead on the scene.

State troopers are investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.