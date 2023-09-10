Deals
Teen killed in Marshall County wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County coroner confirms a 19 year old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday afternoon, north of Albertville.

According to the coroner’s office, a car was found off the road, near the bridge on Hustleville Road just after 3:30 p.m. 19 year old Connor Parker of Albertville was pronounced dead on the scene.

State troopers are investigating the wreck.

