Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms for locations east of I-65 for Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly sunny with another chance for showers/storms for locations east of I-65. The forecast for today is very similar to yesterday with temps in the 80s and humidity remains low. Any lingering storms into the evening will end quickly, otherwise partly cloudy. Low to mid 60s.

Monday, sunny. Mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temps reach the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday, an early morning shower for locations east, otherwise sunny and nice. Low 80s with low humidity.

Another weather gem Thursday, around 80 degrees and sunny. Friday, more sun and nice. Around 80 degrees. Overnight low temps will be mainly in the 60s, but a few nights in the upper 50s possible Wednesday & Thursday night. Next weekend, an isolated storm chance both days. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.