Most sunny today with a chance of isolated storms

48 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers has a look at your forecast.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly sunny with another chance for showers or storms for locations east of I-65. The forecast for today is very similar to yesterday with temperatures in the 80s and humidity remains low. Any lingering storms into the evening will end quickly, otherwise partly cloudy. Low to mid 60s.

Monday, sunny. Mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temps reach the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday, an early morning shower for locations to the east, otherwise sunny and nice. Low 80s with low humidity. Another weather gem is Thursday, around 80 degrees and sunny. Friday, more sun and nice conditions. Around 80 degrees. Overnight low temps will be mainly in the 60s, but a few nights in the upper 50s possible Wednesday and Thursday night. Next weekend, isolated storm chance both days. High temperatures both days in the low to mid 80s.

