Mainly Dry Conditions Expected This Evening

The forecast for today is very similar to yesterday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and humidity levels remain low. Most locations across the Valley will see plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions as we head into the evening hours. However, there is another low chance for showers and storms for areas mainly along and east of I-65. Just like yesterday, any storm that develops could be strong and capable of producing brief gusty winds, heavy rainfall, vivid lightning, and small hail, so stay weather alert. Expect showers and storms to fizzle out after sunset and we’ll stay rain-free through the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will be cool and comfortable in the low and mid 60s.

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible for your early morning commute on Monday, so be sure and give yourself some extra time before you head out the door. The rest of your day will feature more sunshine and it’s looking like a great start to the work and school week! High temperatures will stay seasonal in the mid and upper 80s and dry weather will persist as high pressure briefly builds back across the region.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning during the afternoon and into the evening hours. This activity will be ahead of a cold front arriving from the northwest, which will bring much cooler and drier conditions for the rest of the week.

Wednesday through Friday, plan on a real fall-feel with afternoon highs each day in the upper 70s and low 80s. All areas will be staying dry and overnight lows might even be chilly for some in mid to upper 50s every night. Next weekend, an isolated storm is possible on both days, but there are no measurable chances for rain in the extended forecast.

