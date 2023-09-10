Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Mainly Dry Conditions Expected This Evening

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The forecast for today is very similar to yesterday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and humidity levels remain low. Most locations across the Valley will see plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions as we head into the evening hours. However, there is another low chance for showers and storms for areas mainly along and east of I-65. Just like yesterday, any storm that develops could be strong and capable of producing brief gusty winds, heavy rainfall, vivid lightning, and small hail, so stay weather alert. Expect showers and storms to fizzle out after sunset and we’ll stay rain-free through the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will be cool and comfortable in the low and mid 60s.

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible for your early morning commute on Monday, so be sure and give yourself some extra time before you head out the door. The rest of your day will feature more sunshine and it’s looking like a great start to the work and school week! High temperatures will stay seasonal in the mid and upper 80s and dry weather will persist as high pressure briefly builds back across the region.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning during the afternoon and into the evening hours. This activity will be ahead of a cold front arriving from the northwest, which will bring much cooler and drier conditions for the rest of the week.

Wednesday through Friday, plan on a real fall-feel with afternoon highs each day in the upper 70s and low 80s. All areas will be staying dry and overnight lows might even be chilly for some in mid to upper 50s every night. Next weekend, an isolated storm is possible on both days, but there are no measurable chances for rain in the extended forecast.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Alvin Cornelison
75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro

Latest News

WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Most sunny today with a chance of isolated storms
For today, mostly sunny with another chance for showers/storms for locations east of I-65. The...
Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms for locations east of I-65 for Sunday
First Alert Weather
Strong Storms Possible For Locations East of I-65 Through Sunset
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Sunny and nice with a few pop-up storms possible