2 juveniles arrested following Hartselle gas station burglary

Hartselle Police Department
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two juveniles were arrested Saturday after burglarizing a gas station in Hartselle, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred at 3 a.m. when the juveniles burglarized a Hartselle Shell gas station located on Highway 31. One of the suspects used a BB gun to smash the glass of the front door. From there, both of the suspects proceeded to walk through the business and took vapes and other items.

Both juveniles were arrested and have been charged with third-degree burglary.

Police say they were transported to Tuscumbia per the Juvenile Probation Office.

