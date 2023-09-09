Sunny and nice with a few pop-up storms possible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, generally sunny and nice, but a few pop-up storms for locations mainly east this afternoon . Brief heavy rainfall is possible for Jackson, DeKalb and Northern Marshall counties between 1-5 P.M. High temperatures in the 80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and comfortable. Low temps in the 60s.

Sunday, expect a repeat of Saturday except that storms that fire up during the afternoon are possible for all locations. Any thunderstorm activity will be isolated, and most locations will remain dry. High temps in the 80s.

Monday, sunny. Mid to upper 80s. Chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon , night and lingering into Wednesday. Temps Tuesday in the mid-80s, dropping to around 80 degrees for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, delightful. High temps around 80 degrees with low humidity and sunny. Early call for next weekend, a slight chance of storms both days, otherwise sunny. Temps in the 80s.

