Strong Storms Possible For Locations East of I-65 Through Sunset

For today, expect mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions, but a few pop-up storms for locations east of I-65 will be possible through the afternoon. With any stronger storms, plan on brief gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will trend in the low to upper 80s, and storms will be fading away by the evening hours. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity. Overnight lows will be falling back into the low and mid 60s through Sunday morning with some areas of patchy fog developing for locations that saw heavier rainfall.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, except that storms that fire up during the afternoon are possible for all locations. Any thunderstorm activity though will be isolated, and most locations will remain dry. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity levels staying put across the Valley. More sunshine will be in store to kick off a new work week on Monday with temperatures staying seasonal in the mid to upper 80s.

Changes to the forecast will come by Tuesday with showers and storm chances ramping up through the afternoon and into the evening hours. This activity will be ahead of our next cold front, which will bring much drier weather and fall-like conditions through the rest of the week! Plan on afternoon highs beginning Wednesday to trend well below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.