Rocket City Trash Pandas hosted tribute night honoring Huntsville Stars squad

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday night at Toyota Field was a different sight than normal on the mound for the Trash Pandas.

The baseball team wore throwback jerseys in honor of a special tribute to the former Huntsville Stars team, including 13 members of the esteemed inaugural 1985 squad that won a Southern League Championship.

More than 30 players from the Stars’ team came together from across the country for the throwback night.

One of the players from the ‘85 winning team, Rocky Coyle said playing for the Stars was the greatest accomplishment for him over the last 20 years. Coyle also hit the game-winning home run in the 9th inning of Game 5 of the 1985 Southern League Championship Series to give the Stars their first title.

“The guys here were some of the greatest guys you could ever play with, and we won a championship under manager Don Mincher,” said Coyle. “It was the most wonderful experience and I’m so thankful for the Trash Pandas and so many people [who] made it possible, it was just a dream come true for me.”

The full list of former Huntsville Stars players that were in attendance:

Charlie O’Brien – 1985 Stars

Greg Cadaret – 1985-87 Stars

Francisco Matos – 1990-93 Stars

José Tolentino – 1987-87 Stars

Steve Phoenix – 1991-94, 1997 Stars

Rob Nelson – 1985 Stars

Bert Bradley – Pitching Coach for the 1991-92 and 1997-98 Stars, Pitched for the 1997 Stars

Wally Whitehurst – 1986-87 Stars

Donovan Hand – 2008-11 Stars

Rocky Coyle – 1985-86 Stars

Chip Conklin – 1985 Stars

Scott Whaley – 1985-86 Stars

Bob Hallas – 1985 Stars

Rick Stromer – 1985-86 Stars

Wayne Giddings – 1985 Stars

Brian Guinn – 1985-86 Stars

John Marquardt – 1985 Stars

Mark Bauer – 1985 Stars

Dave Wilder – 1985-86 Stars

Brad Fischer – 1985-87 Stars Manager

Hunter Morris – 2011-12, 2014 Stars, 2012 Southern League MVP

Brian Criswell – 1986-88 Stars

Stan Hilton – 1986-87 Stars

Russ Kibler – 1987-88 Stars

Benji Grigsby – 1994-95 Stars

Joe Kramer – 1986-97 Stars

Roy Anderson – 1987 Stars

Kevin MacLeod – 1990 Stars

Jimmy Jones – 1987-88 Stars

Doug Scherer – 1986-87 Stars

Damon Farmar – 1986 Stars

Darrin Duffy – 1987-88 Stars

Kyle Heckathorn – 2011-12 Stars

For those unfamiliar with the Huntsville Stars, the team began as an Oakland A’s affiliate from 1985-98 before finishing as a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate from 1999-2014.

The memories of the Huntsville Stars’ past will give new hope to the Trash Pandas’ future.

For six years there was no minor league team in the Tennessee Valley amid the Stars’ departure to the Biloxi Shuckers.

However, with a little bit of patience the Trash Pandas brought the baseball fever back to the Rocket City in 2020... and it’s just getting started.

