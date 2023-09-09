New security rules in place for high school football games

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - High school football season is well underway. With the exciting times, also comes causes for concern.

Recently, Madison County school leaders had to cancel a game between Sparkman and Hazel Green as many students began running around to create chaos. This caused the school system to crack down on unwanted antics.

“If you can’t come to a football game without enjoying yourself with your family, I mean that’s huge,” Madison County schools athletics administrator Matt Rogers said. “We tightened up on admission to games.”

Now, elementary or middle school students must enter games with an adult, and students in high school will have to show their student ID’s.

Rogers said they’re also keeping students from standing around near the concessions stand, where that disturbance started.

“They were just loitering, standing around the concession stand and our restrooms,” he said. “We’re trying to keep these areas for our players and fans.”

A similar policy went into effect for Friday’s Madison City bowl between Bob Jones and James Clemens.

“Students that come to the game, especially those who can’t drive yet, need to have an adult there that they can go to if’s there’s any type of emergency,” Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said.

Nichols said it’s important to invest in the safety of the game, in order to reward the community with a good time. To do this, they had 10 SRO’s and a private security company on hand.

“Those kids who were here very the summer practicing and sweating, those are givers,” he said. “They’re giving our community this great opportunity.”

