EVALI: Harmful ingredients in e-cigarettes cause permanent lung damage.

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Christopher Managanaris with Marshall Medical Center recalls times where he treated patients with EVALI. He says he saw numerous patients with severe cases as recently as 2019.

“Working in the intensive care unit, I saw a majority of the worst cases. So I did take care of several patients that the only recognizable causative factor was vaping or e-cigarettes,” Manganaris said.

The pulmonary physician says cases have slowed down since COVID, but symptoms of EVALI can be severe.

“It was associated with cough, fever, shortness of breath... and about 25% of them presented with hypoxia or low oxygen levels,” Managanaris said.

Mike Reese with the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control hosts a program called Operation Save Teens, warning middle and high schoolers of the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He says harsh chemicals in vapes are the culprit.

“You’ve got formaldehyde, arsenic, lead, aluminum, nickel...” Reese said.

Managanaris says one ingredient commonly found can cause an infectious lung disease.

“Especially with the vitamin-e acetate in some of the oils that they use, it causes what’s called lipoid pneumonia. Basically, you get these fatty deposits in the lungs and your body tries to clear them out and they can’t clear them out fast enough,” Managanaris said.

In his work with Alabama school districts, Mike Reese says those who become addicted to vaping are getting younger.

“Without a doubt right now, schools are listing vaping as their biggest concern, and it goes all the way down to the elementary school,” Reese said.

Managanaris shares that scaring younger individuals might not be the approach to getting them to stop. Rather, educating them on the permanent costs of vapes could open their eyes.

“I think when you look at these long term consequences and look at your quality of life down the road, you won’t be [able] to walk or exercise, you have to be dependent on oxygen or inhalers. Hopefully through education we’ll start preventing these children from wanting to initiate vaping through e-cigs,” Managanaris said.

