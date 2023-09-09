Alabama toddler catches fish, wins ABBAA photo contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bry Hornsby just might be the luckiest little boy in Alabama.

The boy and his parents, Brandon and Tiffany Hornsby, were fishing in a pond on a family friend’s property.

“We took him over there one evening just to get him out of the house,” Brandon Hornsby recalled.

That’s where the little fisherman made his lucky fish.

“It was funny, because he was trying to cast his little fishing pole,” said Brandon Hornsby. “He tried to cast it, and it barely went into the water. As I was trying to get it to reel it back in, the fish hit the worm and took off. He hooked it himself and reeled it in. That was his first one. He accidentally caught the fish.”

The Hornsby family took a photo of Bry and Brandon Hornsby holding the little angler’s first catch: a small bass.

They submitted the photo to Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s 2023 Best Fish Photo Contest. The picture was a fan favorite, gathing over 1,300 votes, winning the contest by a landslide with over 400 more votes than the runner-up.

The Hornsby family received a prize package of fishing gear valued at over $250.

“This region is blessed with so many lakes, rivers and streams, and the Best Fish Contest is intended to celebrate the summer fishing season and encourage people to enjoy our natural resources,” said Pam Swanner, Executive Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association.

“Bry’s winning photo with his dad definitely showcases the family memories made in the outdoors.”

