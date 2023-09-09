Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

41-year-old dies in Jackson Co. single-vehicle crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Friday in Jackson County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Alabama 79 near Dale Street, approximately 10 miles south of Scottsboro. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old, Ever Noe Vella-Fuentes, of Scottsboro.

ALEA says he was critically injured when the 2004 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. 

Vella-Fuentes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

He was transported to Highlands Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny and nice with a few pop-up storms possible
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
New security rules in place for high school football games
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
New security rules in place for high school football games
WAFF's Savannah Sapp reporting
Know how vaping an increase your chance of lung injury