Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

UA students excited about the Alabama, Texas football game

Prepping for Bama vs Texas game
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s only September but it kind of feels like November on the University of Alabama campus.

A big out-of-conference game can do that.

Tents are already up on the Quad and were almost ready for tailgating Thursday morning. Production crews for ESPN built a stage on the northeast corner of the Quad for College Gameday. Across from the Quad, the SEC Network is also setting up an area where it will have a team doing pre-game and post-game coverage.

Saturday’s top-15 matchup between #3 Alabama and #11 Texas is certainly attracting local and national attention.

University of Alabama students expressed what all the excitement means to them.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s good for the campus. And I know the students are really enjoying it,” said Isaac Faulkner. “It’s pretty cool to see everything getting set up on Quad. I’m really excited to watch the game.”

Dylan Wagner is excited for the SEC versus Big XII game.

“It’s electric. It’s going to be a lot of people excited for the game,” Wagner said. “I mean, it’s Texas, it’s Alabama. It’s week two, let’s go!”

Both teams are coming off week one wins, with the Tide handling Middle Tennessee 56-7 and Texas taking down Rice 37-10 a week ago. The top-15 matchup takes place just a year before Texas, along with Oklahoma, becomes full members of the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama traveled to Austin last year where the Tide left with a narrow 20-19 win over Texas.

One University of Alabama official said media requests, fan attention, and overall interest in this game are extremely high. They anticipate 150,000 people will be in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide and Longhorns kickoff.

#3 Alabama and #11 Texas kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama

Latest News

Lexi White Cullman County
Cullman community pays tribute following murder-suicide of Cullman County dispatcher
Fatal crash
41-year-old dies in Jackson Co. single-vehicle crash
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny and nice with a few pop-up storms possible
Gregory Willis
Arab man charged with attempted murder following shooting on Little Creek Rd.
Lexi White Cullman County
Cullman community pays tribute following murder-suicide of Cullman County dispatcher