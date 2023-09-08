Deals
Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers

A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District announced Thursday afternoon the suspect was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Investigators said multiple patrol vehicles parked at the Michigan State Police’s Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)

The suspect was initially described as a male wearing camouflage who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

