Strap on your lederhosen, Oktoberfest returns next weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Brought to you by Woody Anderson Ford, Oktoberfest is back and better than ever next weekend from September 15 through 17.

Come and indulge in three whole days of scrumptious German cuisine, thrilling carnival rides, exciting games, soul-stirring live music, and a lot more. Get ready to have a blast!

Festival attendees enjoy the Oktoberfest carnival rides (Stephanie Stone)

Join MWR for the much-awaited 26th annual festival happening at the MWR Activity Field! Excitement will be in the air when attendees take the grand entrance through Gate 10 on Patton Road.

- Friday, September 15 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

- Saturday, September 16 from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

- Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On Saturday, September 16 at 5 p.m. join MWR under the Festhalle for their Stein Hoisting Contest!

Oktoberfest attendees dress up in German attire (Stephanie Stone)

There are two admission levels for Oktoberfest:

- The $15 admission includes parking and live music.

- The $25 admission includes parking, unlimited rides, and live music.

Experience the finest local and regional craft beers at the 9th Annual Craft Biergarten during Oktoberfest! With over 60 taps featuring a variety of styles, including ciders, there’s something for everyone. Admission to Oktoberfest is required.

- Friday, September 15 from 6 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

- Saturday, September 16 from 6 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

- Sunday, September 17 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Get fresh pretzels, German cuisine and more at Oktoberfest (Stephanie Stone)

Oktoberfest is a cash-only event made possible by Woody Anderson Ford. There will be a Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM on site. For more information, visit www.redstonemwr.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.