Redstone Community Champions: Kelley and Chad Whitworth

Kelley and Chad chare how they started a non-profit organization to help families who have suffered a stillbirth
Kelley and her husband, Chad, started a non-profit organization to help families who have suffered a stillbirth.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Kelley and Chad Whitworth founded a non-profit organization after suffering a stillbirth, with the aim of assisting families who are going through the same journey.

The Wells Clayton Whitworth Memorial Foundation is named after Wells Clayton Whitworth, their deceased son. The foundation provides financial assistance for funeral expenses, burial plots, headstones, and grief counseling for parents and siblings.

Since its inception, the foundation has been instrumental in supporting 12 hospitals and making a positive impact on the lives of over 200 families.

“We’re pretty amazed at how far we’ve come and how much it’s grown,” said Kelley.

Kelley and Chad’s story is part of the Community Champions series provided by Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can see more Community Champions here.

