A pleasant afternoon and a nice night for High School football

Besides a few clouds this afternoon, it will be really nice. Temps in the 80s, humidity low and a nice day for the Tennessee Valley. A great night for Friday Night Football. The 48 Blitz team will be busy covering all of the local games with ideal conditions. A few clouds, temps in the 70s during the evening. Temperatures will dip back to the upper 50s and low 60s by morning. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny and nice for most locations. The exception will be a slight chance of a few afternoon storms (both days) for locations in NE AL. Temps in the 80s during the day, low to mid 60s at night. Any storms that do fire up will diminish by sunset. Next week, dry Monday with temps in the 80s. Tuesday through Thursday, a chance for storms, especially Wednesday. The chance for rainfall will be part of another "cold" front that will keep temps below average for the end of the week and next weekend.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Besides a few clouds this afternoon, it will be really nice. Temps in the 80s, humidity low and a nice day for the Tennessee Valley. A great night for Friday Night Football. The 48 Blitz team will be busy covering all of the local games with ideal conditions. A few clouds, temps in the 70s during the evening. Temperatures will dip back to the upper 50s and low 60s by morning.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny and nice for most locations. The exception will be a slight chance of a few afternoon storms (both days) for locations in NE AL. Temps in the 80s during the day, low to mid 60s at night. Any storms that do fire up will diminish by sunset.

Next week, dry Monday with temps in the 80s. Tuesday through Thursday, a chance for storms, especially Wednesday. The chance for rainfall will be part of another “cold” front that will keep temps below average for the end of the week and next weekend.

