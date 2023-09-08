Deals
Perfect Friday & weekend ahead with temps in the mid-80s

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Out the Door(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  Talk about a refreshing start to our Friday morning with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as you head out the door. 

Humidity levels are much lower this morning behind yesterday’s cold front and some areas of patchy fog have developed for the morning drive to work and school.  Today will start off with plenty of sunshine before more clouds start to move in by the afternoon, highs today will be below average in the lower 80s with a steady north breeze.  It will be a perfect night for all of the high school football games with temps in the middle 70s at kickoff. 

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the low to middle 60s.  The weekend forecast looks great for your outside plans with more sunshine, low humidity and seasonal high temps in the middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday.  Nearly everyone will stay rain-free for the weekend, but a weak upper level center of low pressure may bring some wrap around rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to areas of far Northeast Alabama Saturday into Sunday. 

Next week will start off quiet with temps staying in the 80s.  Another cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday and will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

