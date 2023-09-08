Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a busy final week in August, the Kitchen Cops had fewer inspections in the first week of September.

In fact, there were only 3 trouble spots across four counties that sent us scores this week.

Morgan County

The lowest score this week is a 72 at Minnie Lee’s Catfish and Soul Food on Highway 31 in Decatur. It was written up for employees missing food safety training, catfish and hamburger meat at the wrong temperature, chemical cleaners stored on a shelf next to food items, and insects and roaches in the building.

The Quick Serve on Old Moulton Road gets a 78 this week. It also had employees missing training, as well as cleaning chemicals stored over the food area. There were also food temperature issues and no paper towels in the bathroom.

Madison County

Major League Wings on Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green gets an 82 this week. Inspectors noted an issue with the cooler operating at a higher temperature than it should have and an employee who didn’t wash their hands or change gloves.

AKI Japan on University Drive scores an 85 due to residue in the ice machine and multiple food temperature problems.

Pin Palace Lanes in Huntsville also gets an 85 due to no hot water in restroom sinks.

Another 85 is handed down for Buffalo Wild Wings at Highway 72 and Jeff Road. It was written up for a bar dishwasher that wasn’t dispensing sanitizer.

Limestone County

No significant issues in Limestone County this week

Lauderdale County

No significant issues in Lauderdale County this week

