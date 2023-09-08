Brogan Gross named 48 Blitz Player of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brogan Gross always praises his teammates for his success. The Athens quarterback may need to give himself a pat on the back after a Week 1 win over Bob Jones.

The Golden Eagles signal caller completed 17 of 25 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns as Athens defeated Bob Jones in a non-region game in Week 1 of the High School Football season. That effort was good enough to be named the 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“I couldn’t do it alone,” Gross said. “I had O-line give me time, my receivers make plays, I just let them do all the work for me I guess, I make me look good. I just looked at the scoreboard and noticed we won and that just made me happy. I didn’t care how many touchdowns I threw, as long as we had more points than the other.”

Gross has thrown nine Touchdowns this season to lead Athens to a 2-0 record to start the season.

The Golden Eagles host Decatur in each team’s first Class 6A Region 8 game.

