Financial Friday: Why Life Insurance Matters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, a campaign to educate consumers on the importance of life insurance as part of your financial planning.

WAFF 48 talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Insurance Specialist, Lekeisha Garner. She said, “Life insurance is a relatively small monthly cost that provides financial security for those who rely on your income, such as your spouse or children.”

Garner said you most likely need life insurance if someone depends on you financially. She knows it’s not an easy topic to talk about. “Life insurance provides cash to your family or loved ones after your death,” she says.

This cash, known as the death benefit, replaces your income and how you support your household. The money can pay for funeral expenses, a mortgage, college tuition, debts, etc.

Contact Redstone Insurance Services at redfcu.org/insurance for more information or a free consultation.

