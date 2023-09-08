Deals
AUM teaching business courses on artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Lab at AUM
Artificial Intelligence Lab at AUM(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The college of business at Auburn University at Montgomery is teaching classes on how to use artificial intelligence as a tool.

The business college’s dean, Ross Dickens, described AI as “a system that, in effect, thinks for itself, meaning we’ve trained it on data and it has learned from that data better ways to interpret it than what we first told it.”

For example, AI can predict how many vehicles will travel to Montgomery during a given period of time based on traffic patterns.

AUM recently acquired an AI system and is using it as a tool in businesses courses.

“We as a business school are taking this instead of having it within engineering or computer science. They develop these systems. A lot of what we’re trying to do in the business school is talk about how to manage these things,” said Dickens.

Students can learn to find the biases according to what data was fed to the system.

Dickens said he is confident this knowledge will help students land jobs and make them even greater assets to their employers.

“Improve it, use it as a tool, so that we can have our students be able to go to companies and improve the efficiency of what they’re doing,” said Dickens.

AUM says its artificial intelligence lab currently has the strongest computing power in the U.S.

