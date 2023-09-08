Deals
Arab man charged with attempted murder following shooting on Little Creek Rd.

Gregory Willis, 48
Gregory Willis, 48
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Arab on Thursday.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, officers arrived at a home on Little Creek Rd. just after 6:30 p.m. to find a white male suffering from several gunshot wounds. The male was med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Gregory Willis, 48 was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation.

