Arab man charged with attempted murder following shooting on Little Creek Rd.

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Arab on Thursday.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, officers arrived at a home on Little Creek Rd. just after 6:30 p.m. to find a white male suffering from several gunshot wounds. The male was med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Gregory Willis, 48 was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.