21st annual Oka Kapassa Festival returns to Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - In Tuscumbia, a celebration of Native American culture is underway.

At the 21st annual Oka Kapassa Festival, people from all over come to share their culture and history with the people of the Shoals. The festival was started to remember when Tuscumbia residents gave food, clothing and more to the Creek Tribe who passed through during the forced relocation of Native Americans in the 1830s.

Now Native Americans return every year to share their history and ancestry with Tuscumbia and the surrounding Shoals area. Friday was school day at the festival where over 1,000 students were expected to attend from all over.

“We find some of the top people in the country to come to represent their tribe and share their culture with us: their crafts, their dances, their music,” Oka Kapassa Chairman Terry McGee said. “It’s just a wonderful festival and it seems to be growing every year.”

The festival will continue throughout the weekend and is free to the public.

