Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

21st annual Oka Kapassa Festival returns to Tuscumbia

WAFF 48 Reporting
WAFF 48 Reporting(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - In Tuscumbia, a celebration of Native American culture is underway.

At the 21st annual Oka Kapassa Festival, people from all over come to share their culture and history with the people of the Shoals. The festival was started to remember when Tuscumbia residents gave food, clothing and more to the Creek Tribe who passed through during the forced relocation of Native Americans in the 1830s.

Now Native Americans return every year to share their history and ancestry with Tuscumbia and the surrounding Shoals area. Friday was school day at the festival where over 1,000 students were expected to attend from all over.

“We find some of the top people in the country to come to represent their tribe and share their culture with us: their crafts, their dances, their music,” Oka Kapassa Chairman Terry McGee said. “It’s just a wonderful festival and it seems to be growing every year.”

The festival will continue throughout the weekend and is free to the public.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.

Latest News

WAFF 48 Reporting
21st annual Oka Kapassa Festival returns to Tuscumbia
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
The University of North Alabama approved 2024 budget with $6.4 million deficit
Riley shares how her cochlear implants work to allow her to hear, dance, be part of her UNA...
How one woman spreads inspiration and hope through her deafness
Financial Friday: Why Life Insurance Matters
Financial Friday: Why Life Insurance Matters