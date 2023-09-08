1 in custody after shooting on Little Creek Rd. in Arab

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Arab on Thursday.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, officers arrived at a home on Little Creek Rd. just after 6:30 p.m. to find a white male suffering from several gunshot wounds. The male was med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

One white male was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. The identity of the suspect and charges are pending, per Chief Washburn.

