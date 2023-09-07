Deals
What is Sickle Cell Disease?

American Red Cross spreads awareness for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Red Cross and Sickle Cell survivor talk about the importance of giving blood
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. In an effort to encourage more people to donate plasma, The American Red Cross came and shared some information about the disease.

The American Red Cross Blood Donor Center is located at 1015 Airport Road, Huntsville, AL. To schedule an appointment to donate blood: 1-800-REDCROSS, redcross.org or download the Blood Donor App. You can also visit sicklecellna.org to learn more.

