Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s buy-one, get-one time at Starbucks.

Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m., the coffee chain will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall lineup includes the fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday. It’s also available at participating locations only and is only available to U.S. rewards customers.

There’s no word yet of any matching offers from Starbucks’ competitors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
Major League Fishing releases 2024 schedule
2024 Major League Fishing schedule includes Lake Guntersville, Smith Lake & Wheeler Lake
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Jury weighs case of Trump White House adviser Navarro’s failure to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Tami Manis, the world's Longest Competitive Mullet winner.
Woman’s 68-inch mullet claims Guinness World Record