SCOUTED: Making of The Guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With a new volume of The Scout Guide Huntsville releasing in just a few days, Dawn Pumpelly gave us an insider tour of a year in the making.

“It’s a true labor of love, and we produce this book to make Huntsville shine bright at a national level,” said Dawn. The Scout Guide is an annual city guide that is printed in the summer and distributed year-round. It connects people with local small businesses and with one another.

The sixth volume of The Scout Guide Huntsville releases on Sunday, September 10 at the annual launch party.

