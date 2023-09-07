Redstone Community Champions: Chase’s story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For Chase Woods, basketball is in his heart.

After being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at birth, he felt that he could not do the things he wanted to do for so long. He found his calling in his non-profit, Rocket City Adapted Athletics. Through wheelchair basketball, the non-profit is helping educate, encourage, equip, and develop adults and youth with physical disabilities or lower limb impairments.

“Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t compete,” said Chase.

Chase’s story is part of the Community Champions series provided by Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can see more Community Champions here.

