Narcan available in major retail stores, coming soon to independent businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Over-the-counter Narcan hit the shelves this week in major retail stores, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid.

Pharmacist Hashan Bhin with Star Pharmacy says that although Narcan is not available in independently owned businesses just yet, the wait for it won’t be much longer.

“This is definitely a landmark piece of medication that’s heading to over the counter,” Bhin said.

Bhim said they are hopeful to receive the over-the-counter version of Narcan from their suppliers in the next week or two.

Narcan is an emergency medication that can be used to reverse opioid overdoses. Bhim said that with the ongoing opioid epidemic, this medication could not have arrived at a better time.

“It’s an emergency use medication, also similar to an EpiPen. In the instance that someone is having an allergic reaction they would use the EpiPen,” Bhim said. “In the instance that someone has overdosed, having access to that medication reverses the effects very quickly so it does save you time, it saves lives and it’s a good medication to have handy.”

If you do not have a prescription for Narcan, the OTC version will cost $44.99. One box comes with two doses.

Bhim said their goal moving forward is to make sure that the shelves are never empty of this emergency, life-saving treatment.

“We’re going to really try to keep it on the shelves. If it does sell out it’s going to be an eye opener for us too because it is an emergency use medication,” Bhim said. “It is something that we would always want to keep in stock. Having that medication accessible to yourself or your loved one makes it much more safe to have the medication in your house in case of an accident.”

Other local pharmacies told WAFF 48 News that they are expecting shipments of over-the-counter Narcan by mid-September.

