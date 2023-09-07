Deals
Mason Sisk set to be sentenced on 4 capital murder convictions

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The teen convicted of killing his entire family in 2019 will soon learn his future. A judge is expected to hand down Mason Sisk’s sentence.

The sentencing is a long time coming after Mason Sisk faced two long trials. The first ended in a mistrial, while the second ended in a guilty verdict.

The jury convicted him on four counts of capital murder for killing his dad, stepmom, and three younger siblings. In July, family members gave their testimonies at his first sentencing hearing.

Sisk is not facing the possibility of a life sentence because he was 14 years old at the time of the murders. Instead, he faces life in prison with or without parole. Legal expert Mark McDaniel says if Sisk is given parole, he’ll have to serve decades before it is a possibility.

“If the person is sentenced to 30 years, then they’ll come up for parole in five or six years,” says McDaniel. “But, the statute specifically says in a capital case, if the defendant under 18 is sentenced to life with parole they have to serve 30 years, day for day.”

His attorneys are expected to appeal the sentencing, it could go appeal up to a federal level.

Mason Sisk faces sentencing in Limestone County court on Thursday

One large part of the defense’s argument is that Sisk was unethically interrogated and coerced into a confession. McDaniel says that would violate the Fifth Amendment.

“So anything you have that puts you in the equal protection due process the 4th, 5th, 6th, 14th amendment U.S Constitution, cruel and unusual punishment if you have a capitol death penalty, those are federal constitution issues,” says McDaniel. “That once you go through the Alabama Court of Appeals and Alabama Supreme Court, then you can kick it in the U.S District Court, Circuit then Supreme Court.”

The sentencing is happening on Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.

