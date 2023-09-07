Deals
Man’s body recovered from Coosa River

The incident happened Wednesday in the Boardwalk area off Highway 411.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews in the Gadsden area have located the body of a man who went into the Coosa River Wednesday afternoon.

At 9:49 a.m., first responders located a body matching the description of the drowning victim in the search area near the Gadsden City Docks and boardwalk along Albert Rains Boulevard.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The recovery ended more than 20 hours of searching the river by more than a dozen agencies from Etowah County and around the state.

“We want to thank all the agencies that assisted us and offered assistance in this search,” said Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the water.

